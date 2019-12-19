Buffalo man admits to attempting to rob taxi driver back in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County District Attorney says 30-year-old Buffalo man, Michael “Papoose” Gandy pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday, the day his non-jury trial was set to begin.

Gandy requested a ride from the victim, who was working as a taxi driver, at 3:30 a.m. on February 25, 2019, from a store on Walden Avenue near Harmonia Street to the Langfields Apartments.

Officials say a few minutes into the ride, Gandy, who was in the backseat, began hitting the victim in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot him if he did not give Gandy money.

The victim got the gun after wrestling it away from Gandy. A shot was fired inside the vehicle during the struggle.

Gandy exited the taxi and ran down Moselle Street.

Buffalo Police recovered the illegal gun after the taxi driver called. He suffered multiple lacerations to the head and was treated at ECMC for the injuries.

Gandy is being held without bail and faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for February 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.