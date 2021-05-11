Buffalo man admits to shooting his neighbor’s dog in April 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his neighbor’s dog on Buffum Street in April 2020.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and one count of discharge of a firearm (a violation of a City of Buffalo ordinance), admitting to intentionally shooting the dog with a shotgun.

He faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced June 1. Manning remains released.

As of Tuesday, he has paid $2,250 in restitution to the victim.