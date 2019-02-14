Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of injuring two parole officers last February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: A jury has found Randy White guilty of all counts in the indictment against him after a four-day trial.

White faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 3 at 9:30 a.m. and he’s being held without bail.

ORIGINAL: 38-year-old Randy White of Buffalo was arraigned today before an Erie County Court Judge on indictment charges of two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

White allegedly caused physical injury to two parole officers who were conducting a routine residence visit of a person who was under supervision on Northumberland Avenue last February.

Officers say they approached White’s vehicle parked in a driveway and ordered him to turn the engine off.

He allegedly refused the order, putting the vehicle into drive and reverse numerous times.

One officer was injured jumping away from the vehicle to avoid being hit, according to authorities. The other officer suffered a hand injury during the incident.

White was shot in the leg by one of the parole officers. Buffalo Police found him several miles away from the scene and treated at ECMC for his leg injury.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted on all charges. No return court date has been scheduled.