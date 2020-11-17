Buffalo man arrested, charged with production and receipt of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y.- According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, 40-year-old Segundo Reascos-Rodriguez, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production and receipt of child pornography.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey T. Fiut, who is handling the case, stated that according to the criminal complaint, the defendant met and exchanged phone numbers with a nine-year old minor female victim on the social media application LiveMe.

On March 27, 2020, Reascos-Rodriguez and the minor victim engaged in a text message conversation during which the defendant requested and received two sexually explicit images of the minor victim, mid-March of this year.

On November 2, Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at Reascos-Rodriguez’s residence.

The defendant made an initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, and is being held pending a detention hearing on November 18, 2020.

