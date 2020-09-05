Buffalo man arrested for rape of a teenager, child pornography

(WIVB) – State Police are accusing a Buffalo man of raping a teen- and they’re working to find out if he has more victims.

Christopher Lapress, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested on Aug. 3 on charges of second-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

State Police say Lapress committed the crime in 2010 and admitted to giving out child pornography.

He was also found to have requested nude photos of a separate, 16-year-old victim in 2018 and to have sent an image of child pornography to an acquaintance through a dating app.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Anyone with information on Lapress is asked to contact New York State Police at 585-344-6200.