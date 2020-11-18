Buffalo man charged following murder of girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Robert L. Dumas, 35, of Buffalo is facing 25 years to life in prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says he’s accused of the fatal beating of his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter.

Prosecutors tell us 17-month-old Simone Calhoun was found unresponsive in a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. Calhoun was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

They allege that between August 1 and September 15, 2020, Dumas beat and killed the 17-month-old.

He is being charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class “A-I” felony, and one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class “B” felony.

Dumas is held without bail; a court date has not been set.