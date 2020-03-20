Buffalo man charged in December shooting death of teen on Floss Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Floss Avenue in December.

Tony Golden, 20, of Buffalo, was indicted on charges of second degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and false personation.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, it’s alleged that Golden shot 18-year-old Vincent Kramer with an illegal gun multiple times on the afternoon of Dec. 20. Kramer later died from his injuries.

Golden is accused of knowingly providing law enforcement with a false name during the course of the investigation.

If convicted on all charges, Golden faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He remains held without bail and a return court date has not been set.