(WIVB) – A 32-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with a fatal stabbing in the Town of Tonawanda.

Clarence H. Simmons, 32, of Buffalo, is charged with second degree murder after a person was found deceased in an apartment on Parkedge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on Thursday.

If convicted, Simmons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

He’s scheduled to return April 17 for a felony hearing and is being held without bail.