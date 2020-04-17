Buffalo man charged in fatal Stockbridge Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in a fatal shooting on Stockbridge Avenue that happened earlier this month.

Andrello M. Brown is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 41-year-old Clint Reeder on April 12.

Brown was held without bail and is scheduled to return on May 15.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

