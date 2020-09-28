Buffalo man charged with attempted murder, accused of firing shot at BPD SWAT member during search warrant execution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on a first-degree attempted murder charge, accused of firing a shot at a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT in May.

Pablo E. Alicea is also charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on the morning of May 18, Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at Alicea’s Niagara Street residence, and as law enforcement entered the home, Alicea is accused of jumping out of a window, where he encountered a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT team.

It’s alleged that Alicea fired a shot at the officer, which then struck a wooden post.

The officer returned fire.

Alicea was apprehended after a brief foot chase. No one was hurt.

Investigators allegedly recovered a quantity of heroin from inside the home.

Alicea is being held without bail and is scheduled to return for a pre-trail conference on Oct. 13.

Two other people were also arrested during the search warrant execution.

One was not indicted by the grand jury and the case has been dismissed.

The other person, 40-year-old Cesarae Thomas of Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded, illegal gun on him at the time of his arrest.

PHOTO: Cesarae Thomas, courtesy Erie County DA’s Office

He’s scheduled to return on Oct. 13 for a pre-trial conference.

Judge DiTullio continued his $75,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.