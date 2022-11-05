BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police.

Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the scene.

Police say Scinta was taken into custody and he later attempted to flee again by damaging and jumping out of a window. The female, 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel, was transported and later pronounced dead. Rubel was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Police say based on the investigation, Scinta was operating the motorcycle recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a curb, causing him to lose control.

Scinta is charged with manslaughter, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless driving and several traffic violations.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on November 10.