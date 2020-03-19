Buffalo man charged with murdering wife after police find remains in shallow grave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is in custody, accused of murdering his wife after her body was found late Wednesday evening at a residence in the 1100 block of Broadway.

Mohammed Ali Mused, 54, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 42-year-old wife.

According to Buffalo Police, Ferry-Fillmore District officers were called to the scene to investigate a stabbing and found evidence of violent activity. Homicide Squad detectives were called to the scene and discovered remains in a shallow grave behind the victim’s residence after executing a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL number at 716-847-2255.