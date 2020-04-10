Buffalo man charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell

(WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged with heroin possession with intent to sell following a months long investigation.

James Terrell, 35, faces at least ten years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10 million fine if convicted on the charge.

The arrest comes at a time when drug overdoses are up in Erie County, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since March 1 in Erie County, we have had 110 documented drug overdoses which have resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals—for a death rate of 33%—one-third of all individuals who have overdosed in Erie County since March 1 have died,” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said in a Friday press release.