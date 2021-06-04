Buffalo man charged with trying to flee Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies, crashing into patrol car

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after trying to run from sheriff’s deputies and crashing into a patrol car in Niagara County last week.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Sakeel Hilson sped away from deputies on Lockport Road and other roads on Saturday.

Deputies were able to deflate his tires, but he still refused to stop.

The sheriff’s office says he eventually lost a tire near Pendleton, then ran from the car, tossed a bag of pills, and made it back to his car where he was tased and taken into custody.

Hilson is facing multiple felony charges, including second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving, fleeing an

officer in a motor vehicle and numerous vehicle and traffic infractions in three municipalities.

