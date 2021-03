BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man is facing more than two dozen federal charges.

Prosecutors say Joseph Bella bought 5,000 COVID-19 test kits that he tried to re-sell at a much higher price last year.

He’s also accused of lying on an application for a federal loan.

The allegations don’t end there.

Bella is also facing drug charges after a federal raid on Summer Street last year.

Joseph Bella is being held without bail.