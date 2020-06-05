Buffalo man facing federal sex trafficking charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged by criminal complaint with sex trafficking.
Michael McDonald, also known as “George Jackson” or “Rabbit”, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life if convicted on the charge.
The criminal complaint against McDonald includes three separate victims. McDonald is accused of sexually assaulting all three and forcing them into prostitution.
Here are the details stated in the complaint:
- McDonald recruited Victim 1 through Facebook to strip and dance in Florida, telling her that she would not have to engage in prostitution. Once Victim 1 traveled from Buffalo to Florida, it’s alleged that McDonald raped her, assaulted her, and forced her to in prostitution in both Florida and Buffalo, and that she continued to engage in sex acts for McDonald out of fear.
- A second victim was rescued from a home in Florida in Jan. 2018 after police received a 911 call that she was being held against her will.
- According to the complaint, a third victim was recruited on Snapchat through a person she knew as a teen. The complaint states that McDonald lied to Victim 3, stating that he could help her become a singer, but allowed another man to rape her, made her feel that all she could do was work as a prostitute for him, isolated her from her friends and family, and beat, choked, and raped her.