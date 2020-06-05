Buffalo man facing federal sex trafficking charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged by criminal complaint with sex trafficking.

Michael McDonald, also known as “George Jackson” or “Rabbit”, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life if convicted on the charge.

The criminal complaint against McDonald includes three separate victims. McDonald is accused of sexually assaulting all three and forcing them into prostitution.

Here are the details stated in the complaint: