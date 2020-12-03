Buffalo man found dead on the first block of Kilhoffer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating the overnight death of a Buffalo man on Kilhoffer Street.

Officials say a 50-year-old man was found dead inside a residence on the first block of Kilhoffer Street around 1:20 a.m. last night.

Buffalo Police sent officers to the area after a call came in for “suspicious activity.”

The circumstances and cause of death are unknown.

We’re told the Erie County Medical Examiners will conduct an autopsy on the man, determining the cause of death.

If you have any information about the death, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.