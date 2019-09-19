Buffalo man found guilty in armed robbery, carjacking case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jury has found a 23-year-old Buffalo man guilty in an armed robbery and carjacking case.

Jamarr Rainey approached a woman while she was parked on Cornwall Ave. this past November.

Investigators say he showed a handgun and forced the victim out of the car, ripped her gold necklace off and drove off in her SUV.

About three hours later, Buffalo police officers saw Rainey driving the stolen vehicle on Parkside Ave.

Police say Rainey stopped the SUV and ran from the scene.

Police found the gold necklace in Rainey’s pocket.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in jail when he’s sentenced on October 22.