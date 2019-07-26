Buffalo man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting woman multiple times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rapist has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Michael Hurst, 44, of Buffalo, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times following a week-long trial.

Last year, in April, a woman was raped by Hurst multiple times at a location on Buffalo’s west side. The two engaged in intercourse and other conduct due to forcible compulsion by Hurst, prosecutors say.

After the assault, Hurst stole her two cell phones and a pocket knife.

Hurst was known to the victim.

Days later, Hurst violated an order of protection by making a call from the Erie County Holding Center to a third party, in order to make contact with the victim.

Prosecutors say Hurst wanted to deter the victim from coming to court and providing a testimony.

In addition to the three counts of rape, Hurst was also convicted of criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, robbery and criminal contempt.

When released, Hurst will be under supervision for 20 years.