BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 20 years to life in prison after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Eric Everett, 37, also known as Kamari Benz, was convicted after a three-day bench trial.

Between June and December in 2016, Everett engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was younger than 13.

Prior to his sentencing, Everett was held in custody without bail.