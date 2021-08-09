Buffalo man headed to prison for attacking victim with a metal pipe

(WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for attacking a victim with a metal pipe in June 2020.

Thomas R. Schmieder, Jr., will also face one and a half years of post-release supervision.

He was indicted on felony assault charge as a hate crime and pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of one count of Assault in the Second Degree in July.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Schmieder pushed a woman to the ground on Chalmers Avenue. A man who witnessed the incident pushed him away from the female victim, and Schmieder hit him in the head with a pipe as well as calling him racial slurs.

The male victim was taken to ECMC where he received multiple stitches for a laceration to the right side of his head and earlobe.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim through 2033.