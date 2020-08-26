Buffalo man in custody is suspect in a Tonawanda homicide

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a year after a Tonawanda woman was killed inside a home on Ebling Avenue, her family could have some answers as to who the main suspect is.

Paperwork filed in federal court last week states a Buffalo man is the suspect in a triple shooting which happened the same night Danielle Cretacci was killed and her two children injured, Aug 27, 2019. The man has been indicted on a separate federal gun possession charge.

In one instance, a court document states “the government made reference to the court as to uncharged crimes allegedly attributable to [this man], one specific allegation related to a 2019 home invasion in the Town of Tonawanda.”

A separate document also brings up a homicide, stating “the government further proffered facts about another brutal robbery/murder from the Town of Tonawanda in 2019. That incident involved a triple shooting in which a woman was murdered and her two children were shot.” The document also went on to say “as far as the Tonawanda triple shooting proffered by the government, the defendant merely alleges that the government has failed to charge [the suspect].”

News 4 is not naming the man at this time as he has not been charged in connected to the death of Danielle Cretacci.

We reached out to the Erie County District Attorney’s office; a spokesperson tells us they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. News 4 also reached out to the Town of Tonawanda Police Dept. but did not hear back.

Danielle Cretacci’s family is organizing a march that will be held this Thursday, which marks a year since her death.

