Buffalo man indicted after slashing man’s face outside of Pearl St. nightclub

by: Patrick Ryan

Carlos J. Rosa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced today that 23-year-old Carlos J. Rosa of Buffalo was arraigned and indicted, charging him with two counts of Assault in the First Degree.

The charge is considered a Class “B” felony.

The D.A.’s office tells us Rosa allegedly slashed a man across the face, outside of a Pearl Street nightclub at 2:30 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Officials say the victim suffered a “large laceration” on one side of his face. We’re told the wound required surgery, resulting in a permanent scar.

Rosa is due back in court on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

The D.A.’s office says Rosa is being held on a $20,000 bail set by Buffalo City Court.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James M. Marra and Assistant District Attorney Samantha N. King.

