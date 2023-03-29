BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The charges against 29-year-old Marcus Edwards stem from an incident where two people were killed this past summer.

On July 31, around 1 a.m., prosecutors say Marcus Edwards was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Bailey Avenue, killing the two occupants.

On Tuesday morning, Edwards was arraigned on a sealed indictment and remanded without bail.

It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court, but if convicted, Edwards faces up to 25 years in prison.

