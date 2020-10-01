Buffalo man indicted on murder charge in death of wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been indicted for the March 2020 murder of his wife.

Mohammed Ali Mused, 54, is charged with second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Muna Abdulrahman.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, it’s alleged that Mused killed his wife on March 18 at their Broadway home. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Mused faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge.

He’s being held without bail and is scheduled to return on Oct. 29.