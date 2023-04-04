BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a convenience store and making a reference to the Tops supermarket shooting while doing so, the Erie County District Attorney said Tuesday.

Authorities say that on May 25, 2022, 46-year-old Sean Ingleman attempted to steal cash from a store on Main Street near West Winspear Avenue by demanding the store clerk give him money from the register. It is said that Ingleman made reference to the Tops supermarket shooting while doing so, which had occurred 11 days prior. He stole a beer during the incident.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery. The matter was transferred to mental health court. If he successfully completes the program, he will be able to withdraw his guilty plea and enter a plea to a reduced charge of petit larceny.

Ingleman remains released on his own recognizance.