Buffalo man pleads guilty in May stabbing death of man in Elmwood Avenue plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in the May stabbing death of a man during an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Avenue.

Frederick D. Jordan, III, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in Erie County Court.

He faces a maximum of four years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 18.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Jordan stabbed 41-year-old Duane Donaldson during an altercation on the morning of May 1. Donaldson died at the scene.