Buffalo man pleads guilty in May stabbing death of man in Elmwood Avenue plaza

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in the May stabbing death of a man during an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Avenue.

Frederick D. Jordan, III, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in Erie County Court.

He faces a maximum of four years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 18.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Jordan stabbed 41-year-old Duane Donaldson during an altercation on the morning of May 1. Donaldson died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss