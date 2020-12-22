Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting an officer during protests

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday for assaulting a federal officer during the May protests following George Floyd’s death.

Keyondre Robinson, 18, threw a water bottle at a deputy during the protest outside the Robert H. Jackson Courthouse and struck the deputy in the face.

“With this plea, the defendant becomes the second individual to be convicted in the District in connection with the violent protests which were held here in late-May,” stated U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy. “In pleading guilty, the defendant acknowledged that his behavior was not constitutionally protected expression but criminal conduct. Lawlessness, violence, and property damage are inherently unjust and antithetical to the objectives of those well-intentioned individuals who come together seeking positive change in our community.”

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Robinson’s sentencing is scheduled for May 5, 2021.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

