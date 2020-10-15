Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted sexual abuse of juvenile victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has admitted to attempting to force a juvenile victim to have sexual contact on New Year’s Eve this year.

John L. Williams, Jr., 35, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one county of first degree attempted sexual abuse on Thursday.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Williams admitting to attempting to subject the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion in the City of Buffalo between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

He faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 10. He remains released on $15,000 bail.