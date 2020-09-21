Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted sexual misconduct for trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A 66-year-old Buffalo man has admitted to attempting to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Mark Jacobell pleaded guilty to attempted sexual misconduct in Buffalo City Court on Friday.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, in Nov. 2019, Jacobell attempted to meet the teenage victim at a location on Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue. He contacted the victim through social media.

Jacobell faces up to 90 days in jail when he is sentenced on Dec. 3. He remains released on his own recognizance.