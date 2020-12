(WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the beating death of his girlfriend’s toddler.

Nathaniel J. Baker, 24, faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 29.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Baker caused the death of two-year-old Jordan Robinson, his girlfriend’s child, by beating the toddler at a Theodore Street home on Jan. 7.

The child was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Baker remains held without bail.