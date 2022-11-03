BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. Sanchez was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Holman was charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He remains released on bail set at $500,000 cash or partially secured bond.

Ayala is currently serving 18 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.