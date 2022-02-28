BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday on drug conspiracy charges after a fentanyl sale he made was linked to the death of a Hamburg man.

Tyrone Green, III, 27, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and 10 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution for the overdose victim’s funeral expenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Green and co-defendant Brennan Bryant sold fentanyl on March 23, 2018, to a man who was later found dead in the Town of Hamburg. Detectives with Hamburg Police and the DEA used text messages from the deceased man’s phone to identify the pair as the suppliers.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that State Police made numerous controlled purchases of butyryl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin from Bryant and Green. Bryant has already been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.