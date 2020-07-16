Buffalo man sentenced for attempted murder in September shooting

(WIVB) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder in a Sept. 2019 shooting.

Joel Dean will also face five years of post-release supervision.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Dean shot another person multiple times on the front porch of a home on Westminster Avenue on Sept. 29.

The victim was taken to ECMC for serious injuries including a collapsed lung.

Dean pleaded guilty to one count of second degree attempted murder on Feb. 24.