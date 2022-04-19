BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court for selling fentanyl-laced heroin.

Khaled Khan, 26, was sentenced as a second felony offender to a determinate sentence of six years in prison, followed by 18 months of post-release supervision. Khan was reportedly a subject of joint investigation by the DA’s office and the DEA, following numerous fatal opioid overdoses of drug users in Buffalo between spring and fall 2018.

Law enforcement officials believe Khan supplied a potentially deadly mixture of heroin, fentanyl and tramadol to drug dealers and users in the Buffalo area. He admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to an informant on two separate occasions — March 21, 2019 and April 22, 2019 — in the city.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 5, 2022 to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony.