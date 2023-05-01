BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next five years in prison for shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment on Tonawanda Street in February 2022, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday.

On February 13, 2022, 38-year-old Damien Morris confronted a homeless man outside of his apartment believing that the man was breaking into vehicles. During the encounter, Morris shot the man once in the leg with a legally owned handgun.

The 49-year-old victim was hospitalized for two weeks and underwent surgery for a fractured femur. The DA’s office said that the victim was not armed.

In December, Morris was found guilty of one count of first-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. As part of his sentence, Morris will be subject to two and a half years of post-release supervision.