Buffalo man sentenced to 64 years to life in prison for fatal shooting of Buffalo woman and her 17-month-old grandson

(WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 64 years to life in prison for killing a woman and her infant grandson in July 2018 while they were sitting outsidt of their Grape Street home.

Kenyatta E. Austin, 28, was found guilty of two counts of intentional second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a two-week bench trial in January.

Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside the Grape Street home at 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2018, killing 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month old grandson Kyrie Johnson, who was being held by another person during the shooting.

Two men were also hit by gunfire, but survived and were treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.