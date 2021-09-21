Buffalo man sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to sexually assault fellow hospital patient in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for attempting to sexually assault a patient at a Buffalo hospital where he was also a patient.

Dorian Harold pleaded guilty to first degree attempted criminal sexual act on July 27.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Harold attempted to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with a physically disabled female patient at the hospital on the night of May 6, 2019.

He will also face ten years of post-release supervision upon his release, and will be required to register as a sex offender.