BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence after murdering his girlfriend by setting her on fire in 2018.

Frank Bredt Jr., 34, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday morning in the death of 28-year-old Elisabeth Bell.

“This is one of the most horrific domestic violence homicide cases that has been prosecuted by my office,” Erie County DA John Flynn said. “I hope this defendant understands the excruciating pain that he caused this young mother after being severely burned as a result of his murderous actions. The family of Elisabeth Bell has waited a long time for justice and I hope they feel that justice has been served.”

According to court documents, at about 3:30 a.m. on January 11, 2018, Bredt poured accelerant on Bell and set her on fire in their home on Manhattan Avenue.

Buffalo fire and police responded and found Bell’s body on the second floor. Bell’s 7-year-old daughter escaped the fire but suffered burns to her feet.

Four others were able to escape.

Bredt fled the scene and tried to hide, but was found a short time later in a home nearby with burns to his body.

He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center where he remained for over a year in the Burn Treatment Center.

Bredt was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder on March 29, 2022.