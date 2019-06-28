Buffalo man sentenced to prison for causing accident with U.S. Marshals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man was sentenced in front of a judge today after he rammed into a Deputy Marshals vehicle in November 2016.

30-year-old Kevin Allen, Jr., a fugitive for seven months at the time of the incident, was driving on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo when two U.S. Deputy Marshals attempted to pull him over, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

That’s when Allen, Jr. rammed into the two Deputy Marshal vehicles and sped off away from them.

He tried to run on foot but eventually was caught by Marshals.

Kennedy says the Marshals were not injured, but their vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Allen, Jr. is sentenced to 33 months in jail and sentenced to an additional 12 months for violating the terms of his release, as he was on supervised release at the time of the incident.