BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday morning on Lombard St.

Ferry-Fillmore officers got the call just before 4:30 a.m. Detectives say they found a 21-year-old Buffalo man hit by gunfire. They did not release his name. Paramedics took him to ECMC with injuries police say appear serious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.