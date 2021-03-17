Buffalo man shot by BPD during September mental health call deemed not competent to stand trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man who was shot by Buffalo Police in September as they responded to a mental health call has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to have Willie N. Henley, 61, no permanent address, transferred to the Rochester Psychiatric Center for mental health treatment.

His competency will be re-evaluated in 90 days.

Henley was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in September.

He was accused of striking a Buffalo Police officer twice with an aluminum baseball bat before being shot by another police officer.

At the time, Henley was wanted on a bench warrant from May 2018 for failing to appear in Mental Health Court, and he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for hitting a police officer during an arrest in Dec. 2017.

In November, Henley was released into the custody of a family member.