Buffalo man tied to 2015 attempted burglary through DNA analysis sentenced to five years in prison

(WIVB) – A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on Wednesday for attempted burglary and a separate weapons charge.

Salad Osman, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary in October after DNA evidence linked him to an attempted burglary at a West Avenue home in Nov. 2015. According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Osman cut himself while climbing through a broken window and he was connected to the crime through DNA analysis.

Osman also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Oct. 2020.

He was the passenger of a vehicle stopped by Buffalo Police officers who were investigating a Tonawanda Street shooting in July 2019. Three guns were found in the vehicle, one of which was linked to Osman through DNA analysis.

