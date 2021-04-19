2021 Buffalo Marathon postponed until June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Another event is being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buffalo Marathon is being postponed to its first alternate date of June 26 and 27. The race was originally scheduled for the end of May. The virtual events are now scheduled for 6/19 – 6/26.

Officials say participants can defer until 2022, 2023, or 2024 for free up until Friday, June 25.

You can switch to the virtual event and earn a 50% discount to register for the 2022 event.

For more information, visit Buffalo Marathon COVID Updates.