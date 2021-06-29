Buffalo mother charged leaving young children alone following Goodyear Avenue house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo mother is charged with leaving her young children home alone after they were rescued from a house fire.

Chelsea Patton, 25, was charged Tuesday morning with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Firefighters had to rescue three children ages two, three, and five from a home on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo

Prosecutors say Patton returned home as fire crews were already on scene.

The children were taken the hospital, but had no injuries.

Patton is scheduled to return to court in late July.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the fire started.