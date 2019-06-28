Buffalo mother gets 25 to life for fatally beating 2-year-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo mother was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her 2-year-old son.

This past July, Keona Owens, 23, fatally beat Xavion Hazzard inside the Weaver St. home she shared with her boyfriend Bashar Hall.

When the child became unresponsive, a 911 call was placed and Hazzard was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Officer, the boy died from blunt force trauma to his head and torso.

Owens was found guilty of murder and manslaughter this past February. Hall was convicted of the same charges last month.

He will be sentenced on Monday.