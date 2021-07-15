Buffalo mother speaks out about shooting death of her three year old son

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — A Buffalo mother is speaking publicly for the first time since her young son died of a bullet wound to the head in a case that has still not resulted in charges.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Junior was sitting on a bicycle watching fireworks with relatives on July 5 when he was shot in the head by one three dozens shots, sprayed at a group of people outside the Ferry Grider Homes on Donovan Drive.

On Thursday, his mother, Danetta Jenifer wanted the killer to know that a ‘beautiful soul’ was taken from her. “He was an amazing big brother, an amazing big brother. He helped me help him teach him things. He taught him how to brush his teeth. He taught him how to put his clothes on. You all really did damage.”

Buffalo Police have charged two persons of interest, Dequan Richardson, 22, and Jonay Robinson, 25, with possessing two guns illegally in a Cheektowaga apartment. District attorney John Flynn said Thursday the bullet casings found at the scene on Donovan Drive initially appear to be consistent with the live rounds found with the guns.

Flynn spoke about why he considers them ‘persons of interest’ in the shooting. “I can confirm that, I am not convinced that he was the only one in the car. The girlfriend that he was arrested with, she is a person of interest in, whether or not she was in the car.”

Poshine Jenifer is the grandfather of the young shooting victim. He also had a message for the killer or killers. “We don’t have no ill will against nobody, we never did, we never will. But we have a family member that left tragically and it’s a sad situation but everybody’s gonna pull through.”

Danetta and Poshine Jennifer wanted to make it clear that the only GoFundME account that they consider to be legitimate for the family is the one title Justice for Baby Quelle, posted by Katrina Gilbert.

The family did not make funeral arrangements public.