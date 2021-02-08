Buffalo native dances on the field during the Super Bowl halftime show with The Weeknd

(WIVB) – It was a big night for one Buffalo native who performed on the field during the Super Bowl half time show.

“It definitely is an overwhelming experience for sure because you’re up there on that stage or on the field and you’re looking up and you see all these people and you’re like wow I’m here,” said Chris Montanez.

The dancer is originally from Western New York and attended Hutchinson Central Technical High School. This Sunday he performed alongside R&B and Hip Hop artist The Weeknd.

“It is a humbling experience once you get there and of course when you’re a performer you’re used to being out there in front of people. You’re used to putting yourself out there and letting everyone see you in your truest form,” he said. “If you make a mistake they’re going to see it and you have to own it.”

Buffalo native Chris Montañez was representing WNY in a big way last night! He performed in the #SuperBowlHalftimeShow with @theweeknd



Hear about his experience at 5 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/3c6DhXQgCt — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 8, 2021

Montanez now lives in Tampa Florida and has been acting and dancing for almost seven years.

“It was just working real hard grinding to get some jobs and eventually I landed this which is great,” he said.

Since he posted the accomplishment on social media he says he’s received an overwhelming amount of support from his hometown.

“It’s just a nice feeling like my home in a sense is actually reaching out to me and showing that they’re proud of me and my accomplishments,” he said. “Because you know where you come from has a lot of say in what you become.”