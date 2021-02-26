Buffalo native Davion Warren currently one of NCAA’s top scorers

Hampton guard Davion Warren, right, shoots over Winthrop guard Kyle Zunic in the second half of theBig South tournament championship in an NCAA college basketball game in Rock Hill, S.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bishop Timon fans know about guard Davion Warren, and now the rest of the country is taking notice. The Buffalo native is one of the top ten shooters in the NCAA this season.

Warren averages 21.3 points per game, and is ranked eighth in the country among individual scorers. He said his mindset is to “go out there and play free.”

“Just have fun,” Warren said. “Try not to put too much pressure on myself. Never get too high, never get too low in situations.”

Warren’s coach Buck Joyner knew from game one this would be a special season.

“We played our first game against George Washington without an official practice,” Joyner said. “Our first official practice was at George Washington the morning before the game and I watched him score 20 points in the second half.”

Warren’s scored 20 points or more in 17 of the 23 games he’s played this season. Only once did Warren fail to crack double digits. Davion said his game hasn’t changed from previous years, just more opportunity in the offense. While he’s happy for the season he’s had, he’s working for more.

“If you’ve had success before you’re not going to act like you haven’t done this before,” he said. “At Timon I averaged 22 [points] and 14 [rebounds] so it’s pretty much recycling itself right now. I’m not too happy because I feel like I can do a lot more. ”

Warren may decide to chase a pro career after this season, or he could return to Hampton for another year. It’s pretty clear which one his coach prefers.

“I hope the next level is him taking advantage of this [extra year of eligibility because of] COVID and coming back,” Joyner said laughingly.

No matter what, Warren’s hoping he can continue the success wherever that is next year.

“Pretty much just keep grinding and stuff, keep having faith in God and keep having faith in myself and I’ll go far,” Warren said.