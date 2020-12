LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WIVB)– A Buffalo native fighting for his life, after robbers shot him, Christmas Eve, in Las Vegas.

News 4 has learned from the family, the victim is Marine Corps veteran Jacob Von Gunden.

Vegas police say Von Gunden was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery.

He was last listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say there appears to be no connection between Von Gunden and the suspects.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Von Gunden, click here.